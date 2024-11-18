READ ME If what you want is out of stock, please check back after 3 pm.
Denica's Real Food Kitchen Pleasanton (Hacienda)
Food Menu
New at Denica's
- Ube Stuffed French Toast
ube custard, strawberries, bananas, whipped cream, ube sauce, toasted coconut$23.00
- Crookie
chocolate chip cookie married a croissant...$8.50
- Prime Rib French Dip Sandwich
thinly sliced prime rib on french roll with sauteed onion, au jus, and shoestring fries$21.00
- Burrata Avocado Toast
toasted rustic sour, avocado, burrata, jamon serrano, balsamic drizzle, grape tomato, petit salad$21.00
- PSL Pumpkin Spice Latte
double espresso, sweet pumpkin spices, steamed milk$7.00
- Pumpkin Spiced Chai
sweet pumpkin spiced tea and milk$8.00
- Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie
the original made better with chocolate chips$3.00
- Pumpkin Cookie
only available for 6 weeks of the year$3.00
Epic Denica's
- Molokai Special - Fried Chicken
upcountry fried rice, fried chicken, shoyu cream gravy, sunny side eggs$29.00
- Molokai Special - Kalua Pork
upcountry fried rice, kalua pork, shoyu cream gravy, sunny side eggs$29.00
- NY Steak & Eggs
12 oz. NY Strip, 3 eggs, crispy hashed potatoes & toast$39.00
- Onolicious Shrimp
giant garlic shrimp, sticky rice, lemon, fried egg$29.00
- Breakfast Carbonara
bucatini, crispy bacon, diced tomato, green onions, soft poached eggs, chili oil, parmesan$17.00
- Upcountry Fried Rice
an instant classic scallions, country ham, carrots, sesame seeds, fried egg$16.00
- NY Steak Loco Moco
12 oz. NY Strip, sticky rice, eggs, ono brown gravy$39.00
EGGS
- Denica's Scramble
eggs scrambled with andouille sausage, mushrooms, green onions, pepper jack cheese$21.00
- Chilaquiles
tortillas chips in house salsa verde, 2 eggs, cotija cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, avocado, cilantro$19.00
- Huevos Rancheros
two eggs over flour tortilla, ranchero sauce, black beans, monterey jack, sour cream, cilantro, tomatoes$16.00
- Niko's 2 Great
two eggs, 2 bacon, 2 pork sausage, toast and a side$20.00
- Chorizo Tostadas
chorizo potato hash, 2 eggs, avocado, cotija cheese, tomatoes, onion, cilantro$19.00
- Roma Via Paris
eggs scrambled with spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, pesto and goat cheese$19.00
- I Just Want Eggs
three eggs, toast and side$15.00
- Loco Moco
sticky rice, sunny side egg, ono brown gravy, meatloaf patty$23.00
- Loco Moco Fried Chicken
sticky rice, sunny side egg, ono brown gravy, fried chicken$23.00
- Kalua Pig Loco Moco
sticky rice, sunny egg, ono brown gravy, kalua pig$23.00
- Kalua Pork Hash
kalua pork potato hash, Wailuku sauce, two eggs, crispy shallots, toast$22.00
- I'm Picky Scramble
create your own$15.00
- Breakfast Sammie
bacon, egg & sharp cheddar on grilled brioche, sourdough, or croissant$16.00
BENEDICTS & OMELETTES
- Eggs Benedict
poached eggs, ham, english muffin, hollandaise$21.00
- California Benedict
poached eggs, avocado, english muffin, hollandaise$21.00
- Blackstone Benny
poached eggs, spinach, bacon, english muffin, hollandaise$23.00
- 100 Chile Benny
poached eggs, chorizo, avocado, 100 chile hollandaise, tortilla strips, tomato, cilantro$24.00
- James's Special Omelette
bacon, pork sausage, linguisa, mushrooms, green onions, cheddar$21.00
- Pesto Florentine Omelette
spinach, tomatoes, onion, pesto, monterey jack cheese$18.00
- Veggie Omelette
mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes, ortega chiles, monterey jack cheese$18.00
- I'm Picky Omelette
create your own omelette, toast & a side$16.00
BURRITOS & VEGAN
- Big Daddy's Burrito
double bacon, linguisa, and sausage, cheddar, monterey jack, scrambled eggs and potatoes, Big Daddy's favorite$18.50
- Beniko Burrito
eggs, bacon, ham, pork sausage, cheddar, potatoes$17.00
- Original Burrito
eggs, potatoes, cheddar, ham, salsa$16.00
- Noah G's Green Burrito
eggs, spinach, green onion, mushrooms, potatoes, jack cheese$15.00
- Chorizo Burrito
eggs, potatoes, monterey jack, chorizo, salsa$16.00
- Happy Vegan Burrito
spinach, black beans, avocado, potatoes$15.00
- Vegan Tostada
soy chorizo hash, black beans, avocado, tomatoes, onion, cilantro$19.00
- Bean and Cheese Burrito
House black beans + Monterey Jack$10.00
PANCAKES & CREPES
- Le Soufflé Pancakes
Three fluffly souffle pancakes, with butter, whipped cream, and mixed berries. Our biggest culinary flex to date. *NOTE these will deflate slightly when ordered to-go but they're still absolutely divine!$24.00
- Pink Guava Pancakes
guava chiffon pancakes, tropical pink guava sauce, whipped cream, strawberries, kiwi$23.00
- Ube Pancakes
purple yam pancakes, ube coconut sauce, whipped cream, banana, mixed berries$23.00
- Lucky Boy Crepes
strawberries, bananas, nutella, salted caramel, whipped cream$18.00
- This and That
two pancakes, two eggs, two slices bacon OR two pork link sausage$21.00
- Almond Joy Pancakes
buttermilk pancakes, coconut, almonds, chocolate chips, whipped cream$19.00
- Short Stack
two buttermilk pancakes$15.00
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes
two chocolate chip pancakes$18.00
- Banana Pancakes
two pancakes with bananas baked inside$18.00
- Blueberry Pancakes
two blueberry studded pancakes$19.00
WAFFLES & FRENCH TOAST
- Epic Chicken and Waffle
epic fried chicken, belgian waffle, spicy syrup$22.00
- Mochiko Chicken & Waffle
hawaiian fried chicken, mochi pandan waffle, spicy syrup$21.00
- Ube Stuffed French Toast
ube custard, strawberries, bananas, whipped cream, ube sauce, toasted coconut$23.00
- Cookie Dough Waffle
chocolate chip cookie dough baked into a waffle, nutella, whipped cream$19.00
- Bella's Strawberry Waffle
belgian waffle, strawberries, whipped cream$19.00
- Churro Waffle
cinnamon sugar, salted caramel, sweetened condensed milk, whipped cream, strawberries$19.00
- Belgian Waffle
one waffle with butter$15.00
- Banana Cream Waffle
belgian waffle, bananas, whipped cream$19.00
- French Toast Logs
hardwood smoked bacon maple syrup$20.00
- French Toast
thick sliced cinnamon swirl brioche$17.00
- French Toast Josephine
caramelized sauteed bananas, whipped cream$22.00
- A Very Frenchie French Toast
mascarpone, salted caramel, mixed berries, whipped cream$22.00
- C-Roll French Toast
cinnamon roll made into french toast$17.00
LUNCHISH
- Prime Rib French Dip Sandwich
thinly sliced prime rib on french roll with sauteed onion, au jus, and shoestring fries$21.00
- Chicken Salad Sandwich
chicken salad with apples & walnuts on toasted sourdough, side petit salad$17.00
- Turkey Avocado Melt
roasted turkey, avocado, sharp cheddar cheese, dijon mustard, mayo, red onion with petit salad$19.00
- Chicken Pesto Sandwich
seared chicken breast, tomatoes, Monterey Jack, pesto, petit salad$17.00
- Grilled Three Cheese
monterey jack, pepper jack, and cheddar on sourdough with a petit salad$15.00
- Avocado Toast
toasted rustic sour, avocado, sesame seeds, chile flakes, petit salad$16.00
- B L T
bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on sourdough, petit salad$17.00
- Big Kahuna Sando
brioche roll, pepper jack, kalua pork, one egg, wailuku sauce$20.00
- Farmers Market Salad
baby greens, seasonal fruit, walnuts, goat cheese, vinaigrette$14.00
- Chinese Chicken Salad
baby greens, cabbage, cilantro, green onions, shredded carrots, toasted almonds, wontons, diced chicken, ginger sesame vinagrette$18.00
- Ham & Cheddar Sandwich
ham and cheese on buttered croissant, mixed greens$17.00
- Mushroom Avo Toast
smashed avocado, sautéed mushrooms, rustic sourdough, petit salad$18.00
- Tuna Melt
line caught, rustic sourdough, sharp cheddar + open faced, petit salad$17.00
- Grilled Veggie Melt
eggplant, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, pesto, Monterey Jack, sourdough + petit salad$17.00
- Fried Chicken Sammich
epic fried chicken on grilled brioche, mayo, slaw, side of potatoes$20.00
- The Plate Lunch
mochiko chicken, sticky rice, roasted veggies, asian slaw$20.00
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
ADD SIDE OF MEAT
- SIDE of Bacon
3 slices$7.00
- SIDE of Crispy Bacon$7.00
- SIDE of Pork Sausage
3 links$7.00
- SIDE of Ham
one ham steak$7.00
- SIDE of Chicken Sausage
one link$7.00
- SIDE of Andouille Sausage
one link$7.00
- SIDE of Linguisa
one link$7.00
- SIDE of Fried Chicken (1 piece)
one piece$8.25
- SIDE of Mochiko Chicken (1 piece)
one piece$8.25
SWEET SIDES
SAVORY SIDE DISHES
- SIDE of Home Fries$6.50
- SIDE of Crispy Hashed Potatoes$7.50
- SIDE of Shoestring Fries$6.50
- SIDE of Roasted Veggies
seasonal assortment$6.50
- SIDE of Grilled Roma Tomatoes$6.50
- Upcountry Fried Rice
an instant classic scallions, country ham, carrots, sesame seeds, fried egg$16.00
- SIDE of Black Beans$5.00
- Two Eggs$5.00
- Four Eggs$8.00
- SIDE of Toast$2.25
- Medium bag of chips$6.50
- Housemade Salsa
8 oz.$6.95
- SIDE of White Rice$3.50
ADD ONS
Keiki Menu
Beverage Menu
Espresso & Coffee
- Coffee
mclaughlin dark roast$4.00
- ICED Coffee$4.00
- Pumpkin Spiced Chai
sweet pumpkin spiced tea and milk$8.00
- PSL Pumpkin Spice Latte
double espresso, sweet pumpkin spices, steamed milk$8.00
- ICED Ube Cafe Bombon
(not available dairy free) condensed milk, ube & espresso over ice$9.00
- Ube Latte
(not available dairy free) sweet ube milk steamer (does not contain coffee)$8.00
- Biscoff Cookie Butter Latte
biscoff cookie butter, espresso, steamed milk, whipped cream$8.00
- Spanish Latte
cafe con leche estilo española- strong coffee, condensed milk, steamed milk$7.00
- Vietnamese Iced Coffee
dark roast, sweet condensed milk$6.00
- Nutella Latte
espresso, nutella, whipped cream$8.00
- Lavender White Mocha
lavender syrup, white chocolate, steamed milk, espresso$8.00
- Chai Tea Latte
sweet spiced tea and milk$6.00
- Vanilla Cafe Latte$8.00
- Cafe Latte
double shot mr. espresso and steamed milk$6.50
- Cafe Mocha
double shot, ghiradelli chocolate, whipped cream$6.50
- White Mocha
double shot, ghiradelli white chocolate, whipped cream$6.50
- Matcha Latte
(not available dairy free) matcha green tea, steamed milk, lightly sweetened$8.00
- Cappuccino
double espresso, foamed milk$6.50
- Americano
double espresso, water$5.00
- Special Coffee
double espresso, house dark roast coffee$6.00
- Toasted Marshmallow Mocha
double shot espresso, cocoa, toasted marshmallow sauce, whipped cream, mini marshmallows$8.00
- Hot Tea
Two Leaves and a Bud artisanal tea$3.50
- Affogato (virgin)$12.00
Hot Cocoa & Teas
- Hot Cocoa Classic
ghiradelli cocoa, milk, whipped cream$6.00
- COLD Chocolate Milk$6.00
- Ube Hot Cocoa
(not available dairy free) purple yam hot cocoa with marshmallows and whipped cream$8.00
- Caramel Hot Cocoa
ghiradelli cocoa, caramel, whipped cream$7.00
- Strawberry & Cream Hot Chocolate
white chocolate and strawberry, topped with vanilla whipped cream$7.00
- Chai Tea Latte
sweet spiced tea and milk$6.00
- Hot Tea
Two Leaves and a Bud artisanal tea$3.50
- Iced Tea
freshly brewed to order$3.50
- Matcha Latte
(not available dairy free) matcha green tea, steamed milk, lightly sweetened$8.00
- Pumpkin Spiced Chai
sweet pumpkin spiced tea and milk$8.00
Cold Bevs & Juices
- Orange Juice$5.00
- POG (Passion Orange Guava)
a Hawaiian classic$5.00
- Guava Nectar$5.00
- Pineapple Juice$5.00
- Grapefruit Juice$5.00
- Cranberry Juice$5.00
- House Watermelon Lemonade$4.50
- San Pellegrino Sparkling Water
16.9 oz bottle$6.00
- House Mango Lemonade
squeezed lemonade with mango puree$4.50
- House Strawberry Lemonade
housemade meyer lemon + strawberries$4.50
- House Lillikoi Lemonade
housemade meyer lemon + passionfruit$4.50
- Milk Whole Glass$4.50
- COLD Chocolate Milk$6.00
- Milk Oat Glass$5.00
- Iced Tea
freshly brewed to order$3.50
- Diet Coke - Canned$3.00
- Coca Cola - Canned$3.00
- Virgin Pina Colada$9.00
- Affogato (virgin)$12.00
Milkshakes
Bakery Menu
Cookies
- Two Dozen Cookies
signature blue box full of our most popular cookies$70.80
- One Dozen Cookies
signature blue box full of our most popular cookies$35.40
- 6 Asst. Cookies
assortment$17.70
- Ube Cookie
Covered in snowy sugar$2.95
- Sea Salt Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie
perfect$2.95
- Chocolate Chip Cookie
packed with ghiradelli chocolate chips every bite as good as the one before$2.95
- Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie
walnut studded$2.95
- Snickerdoodle Cookie
the best you'll ever have$2.95
- Peanut Butter Cookie
a classic$2.95
- Oops Cookie
peanut butter chocolate chip$2.95
- Oatmeal Chocolate Chipper Cookie
full of oats, topped with ghiradelli chocolate chips$2.95
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
the classic, chewy middle with raisins$2.95
- Oatmeal Walnut Raisin Cookie
walnut studded$2.95
- White Chocolate Cranberry
sweet white chocolate and tangy dried cranberries$2.95
- Double Orgasm Cookie
chocolate on chocolate$2.95
- Shortbread
not just for kids$2.95
- Macaroon - Ube Coconut
coconut and ube baked with crispy edges$5.50
- Cookie Dough - bake at home!
6 cookie dough balls to bake at home! Makes 6 large or 12 normal sized cookies.$15.00
- Pumpkin Cookie
only available for 6 weeks of the year$3.00
- Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie
the original made better with chocolate chips$3.00
Pastries & Croissants
- Giant Cinnamon Roll
glazed giant swirled$6.50
- Pastelitos
flaky puff pastry, guava jam + cream cheese$4.95
- Sticky Bun
The OG is back! So. Much. Decadence.$6.00
- Lemon Lust Bar
lemony top on shortbread crust$4.00
- Wonder Bar
won't be able to leave it alone graham crust, white, milk, and dark chocolate, walnuts, coconut$5.50
- Lilikoi Passion Bar
buttery crust, passionfruit top, sorry if we sold out, they're that good$4.00
- Pecan Walnut Bar
shortbread crust, caramelly pecans and walnuts$5.50
- Butter Croissant
all butter$3.75
- Pumpkin Spice Muffin
moist sweet spiced$4.95
- Gluten Free Pumpkin Muffin
gluten free version of our most popular muffin, super moist and delicious$5.25
- Wild Blueberry Muffin
struesel topped +blueberry studded$4.95
- Blueberry Scone
wild blueberries + buttery sugar topped pastry$4.95
- Cranberry Scone
cranberry studded sweet tart$4.95
- Chocolate Croissant
the favorite$4.95
- Almond Croissant
toasted almonds$4.95
- Strawberry Cheesecake Croissant
strawberry jam + cheesecake$4.95
- Apple Turnover
puff pastry + spiced baked apples$4.95
- Macaroon - Ube Coconut
coconut and ube baked with crispy edges$5.50
Sûpreme Croissants ❤️
- Ube Supreme Croissant
creamy ube custard, shaved coconut$8.50
- Chocolate Supreme Croissant
filled with smooth chocolate custard, chocolate pearls$8.50
- Lilikoi Supreme Croissant
tropical passionfruit custard, fresh strawberry$8.50
- Guava Supreme Croissant
Hawaiian guava custard, guava jam square$8.50
- Crookie
chocolate chip cookie married a croissant...$8.50
Retail
Catering
Breakfast Catering
- Gourmet Burrito Tray Small (8)
assortment of 8 of our breakfast burritos cut in half on a tray - serves up to 12 people$150.00
- Gourmet Burrito Tray Medium (12)
assortment of 12 of our breakfast burritos cut in half on a tray - serves up to 18 people$220.00
- Gourmet Burrito Tray Large (16)
assortment of 16 of our breakfast burritos cut in half on a tray - serves up to 24 people$300.00
- Fruit Cup
individual cups of fruit$7.00
- Jug OJ 1/2 gallon$20.00
- Breakfast Bounty Tray Small (8)
assorted breakfast burritos and sammies cut in half on a tray$150.00
- Breakfast Bounty Tray Medium (12)
assortment of breakfast burritos and breakfast sandwiches, cut in half and on a tray$220.00
- Breakfast Bounty Tray Large (16)
assorted breakfast burritos and sammies cut in half on a tray$300.00
Lunch Catering
- Small Sandwich Tray
serves 8-10 assorted current menu sandwiches cut in half on a tray$110.00
- Medium Sandwich Tray
serves 12-16 assorted current menu sandwiches cut in half on a tray$160.00
- Large Sandwich Tray
serves 18-24 assorted current menu sandwiches cut in half on a tray$199.00
- Farmers Market Salad Tray
serves 10-15 baby greens, seasonal fresh fruit, goat cheese, vinaigrette$55.00
- Bowl of Chips & Salsa$25.00
- Chinese Chicken Salad Tray
serves 10-15 diced chicken, mixed greens, cabbage, carrots, cilantro, green onion, almonds, wontons, sesame soy vinaigrette$75.00
Pastry & Cookies Catering
- Small Cookie Tray
serves 12-14$40.00
- Large Cookie Tray
serves 25-30$70.00
- Small Pastry Tray
serves 8-10$55.00
- Large Pastry Tray
serves 16-18$95.00
- Small Cinnamon Roll Tray
serves 6-10$55.00
- Large Cinnamon Roll Tray
serves 10-15$95.00
- Small Baby Squares Tray
smaller versions of our bars on a tray serves 12-18$40.00
- Small Hot Tea Box
96 oz. serves 8-10$30.00
PSL Pumpkin Spice Latte
double espresso, sweet pumpkin spices, steamed milk