READ ME If what you want is out of stock, please check back after 3 pm.
New at Denica's
Burrata & Bacon Avocado Toast
burrata, bacon, toasted rustic sour, smashed avocado, balsamic drizzle, grape tomato, petit salad$22.00
Kimo's Mac Nut Banana Pancakes
Kimo's luscious macadamia nut sauce, banana pancakes$20.00
Iced Lavender Sweet Cream Matcha
matcha with lavender sweet cream$8.50
Summer Special Salad
bacon, grilled chicken, avocado, goat cheese, tomato, spring greens, balsamic vinaigrette$21.00
Iced Banana Cream Matcha 🍌
Made with real bananas$8.50
Banana Cafe Latte 🍌
espresso, steamed milk, real banana (contains dairy)$8.50
Coconut Cream Matcha 🥥
Matcha, cream of coconut (contains dairy)$8.50
Island Latte🌺
macadamia and a hint of coconut, double espresso, steamed milk$8.00
Bowl of Soup of the Day
call for today's selection$8.00
Meat Platter
A heaping platter to share, no substitutions. Bacon, pork sausage, grilled ham, Portuguese linguisa, andouille sausage. Serves 8, or one hungry carnivore.$40.00
Chorizo Chilaquiles
tortillas chips in house salsa verde, 2 eggs, chorizo, cotija cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, avocado, cilantro$23.00
Epic Denica's
NY Steak & Eggs
12 oz. NY Strip, 3 eggs, crispy hashed potatoes & toast$41.50
Onolicious Shrimp
giant garlic shrimp, sticky rice, lemon, fried egg$30.00
Breakfast Carbonara
bucatini, crispy bacon, diced tomato, green onions, soft poached eggs, chili oil, parmesan$18.00
NY Steak Loco Moco
12 oz. NY Strip, sticky rice, eggs, ono brown gravy$42.00
Molokai Special - Fried Chicken
upcountry fried rice, fried chicken, shoyu cream gravy, sunny side eggs$30.00
Molokai Special - Kalua Pork
upcountry fried rice, kalua pork, shoyu cream gravy, sunny side eggs$30.00
Upcountry Fried Rice
an instant classic scallions, country ham, carrots, sesame seeds, fried egg$17.00
EGGS
Denica's Scramble
eggs scrambled with andouille sausage, mushrooms, green onions, pepper jack cheese$22.50
Chilaquiles
tortillas chips in house salsa verde, 2 eggs, cotija cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, avocado, cilantro$20.00
Huevos Rancheros
two eggs over flour tortilla, ranchero sauce, black beans, monterey jack, sour cream, cilantro, tomatoes$17.00
Niko's 2 Great
two eggs, 2 bacon, 2 pork sausage, toast and a side$21.00
Chorizo Tostadas
chorizo potato hash, 2 eggs, avocado, cotija cheese, tomatoes, onion, cilantro$20.00
Roma Via Paris
eggs scrambled with spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, pesto and goat cheese$20.50
I Just Want Eggs
three eggs, toast and side$16.50
Loco Moco
sticky rice, sunny side egg, ono brown gravy, meatloaf patty$24.00
Loco Moco Fried Chicken
sticky rice, sunny side egg, ono brown gravy, fried chicken$24.00
Kalua Pig Loco Moco
sticky rice, sunny egg, ono brown gravy, kalua pig$24.00
Kalua Pork Hash
kalua pork potato hash, Wailuku sauce, two eggs, crispy shallots, toast$23.00
I'm Picky Scramble
create your own$16.50
Breakfast Sammie
bacon, egg & sharp cheddar on grilled brioche, sourdough, or croissant$17.50
BENEDICTS & OMELETTES
Eggs Benedict
two poached eggs, ham, english muffin, hollandaise$22.00
California Benedict
two poached eggs, avocado, english muffin, hollandaise$21.00
Blackstone Benny
two poached eggs, spinach, bacon, english muffin, hollandaise$25.00
100 Chile Benny
two poached eggs, chorizo, avocado, 100 chile hollandaise, tortilla strips, tomato, cilantro$26.00
James's Special Omelette
bacon, pork sausage, linguisa, mushrooms, green onions, cheddar$22.50
Pesto Florentine Omelette
spinach, tomatoes, onion, pesto, monterey jack cheese$19.50
Veggie Omelette
mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes, ortega chiles, monterey jack cheese$19.50
I'm Picky Omelette
create your own omelette, toast & a side$17.50
BURRITOS & VEGAN
Big Daddy's Burrito
double bacon, linguisa, and sausage, cheddar, monterey jack, scrambled eggs and potatoes, Big Daddy's favorite$20.00
Beniko Burrito
eggs, bacon, ham, pork sausage, cheddar, potatoes$18.50
Original Burrito
eggs, potatoes, cheddar, ham, salsa$17.50
Noah G's Green Burrito
eggs, spinach, green onion, mushrooms, potatoes, jack cheese$16.50
Chorizo Burrito
eggs, potatoes, monterey jack, chorizo, salsa$17.50
Happy Vegan Burrito
spinach, black beans, avocado, potatoes$15.00
Vegan Tostada
soy chorizo hash, black beans, avocado, tomatoes, onion, cilantro$19.00
Bean and Cheese Burrito
House black beans + Monterey Jack$10.00
PANCAKES & CREPES
Le Soufflé Pancakes
Three fluffly souffle pancakes, with butter, whipped cream, and mixed berries. Our biggest culinary flex to date. *NOTE these will deflate slightly when ordered to-go but they're still absolutely divine!$24.00
Pink Guava Pancakes
guava chiffon pancakes, tropical pink guava sauce, whipped cream, strawberries, kiwi$23.00
Ube Pancakes
purple yam pancakes, ube coconut sauce, whipped cream, banana, mixed berries$23.00
Lucky Boy Crepes
strawberries, bananas, nutella, salted caramel, whipped cream$18.00
This and That
two pancakes, two eggs, two slices bacon OR two pork link sausage$22.00
Almond Joy Pancakes
buttermilk pancakes, coconut, almonds, chocolate chips, whipped cream$19.00
Short Stack
two buttermilk pancakes$14.00
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
two chocolate chip pancakes$17.00
Banana Pancakes
two pancakes with bananas baked inside$17.00
Blueberry Pancakes
two blueberry studded pancakes$18.00
WAFFLES & FRENCH TOAST
Epic Chicken and Waffle
epic fried chicken, belgian waffle, spicy syrup$22.00
Mochiko Chicken & Waffle
hawaiian fried chicken, mochi pandan waffle, spicy syrup$21.00
Ube Stuffed French Toast
ube custard, strawberries, bananas, whipped cream, ube sauce, toasted coconut$23.00
Cookie Dough Waffle
chocolate chip cookie dough baked into a waffle, nutella, whipped cream$19.00
Bella's Strawberry Waffle
belgian waffle, strawberries, whipped cream$19.00
Churro Waffle
cinnamon sugar, salted caramel, sweetened condensed milk, whipped cream, strawberries$19.00
Belgian Waffle
one waffle with butter$15.00
Banana Cream Waffle
belgian waffle, bananas, whipped cream$19.00
French Toast Logs
hardwood smoked bacon maple syrup$20.00
French Toast
thick sliced cinnamon swirl brioche$17.00
French Toast Josephine
caramelized sauteed bananas, whipped cream$22.00
A Very Frenchie French Toast
mascarpone, salted caramel, mixed berries, whipped cream$22.00
C-Roll French Toast
cinnamon roll made into french toast$17.00
SANDWICHES
Chicken Salad Sandwich
chicken salad with apples & walnuts on toasted sourdough$17.00
Turkey Avocado Melt
roasted turkey, avocado, sharp cheddar cheese, dijon mustard, mayo, red onion$19.00
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
seared chicken breast, tomatoes, Monterey Jack, pesto$17.00
Grilled Three Cheese
monterey jack, pepper jack, and cheddar on sourdough$15.00
Avocado Toast
toasted rustic sour, avocado, sesame seeds, chile flakes,$16.00
B L T
bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on sourdough$17.00
Big Kahuna Sando
brioche roll, pepper jack, kalua pork, one egg, wailuku sauce$20.50
Ham & Cheddar Sandwich
ham and cheese on buttered croissant, mixed greens$17.00
Mushroom Avo Toast
smashed avocado, sautéed mushrooms, rustic sourdough, petit salad$18.00
Tuna Melt
line caught, rustic sourdough, sharp cheddar + open faced$17.00
Grilled Veggie Melt
eggplant, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, pesto, Monterey Jack, sourdough$17.00
Fried Chicken Sammich
epic fried chicken on grilled brioche, mayo, asian slaw$20.00
SALADS & MORE
Chinese Chicken Salad
baby greens, cabbage, cilantro, green onions, shredded carrots, toasted almonds, wontons, diced chicken, ginger sesame vinagrette$18.00
Farmers Market Salad
baby greens, seasonal fruit, walnuts, goat cheese, vinaigrette$14.00
The Plate Lunch
mochiko chicken, sticky rice, roasted veggies, asian slaw$20.00
Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
ADD SIDE OF MEAT
SIDE of Bacon
3 slices$7.00
SIDE of Crispy Bacon$7.00
SIDE of Pork Sausage
3 links$7.00
SIDE of Ham
one ham steak$7.00
SIDE of Chicken Sausage
one link$7.00
SIDE of Andouille Sausage
one link$7.00
SIDE of Linguisa
one link$7.00
SIDE of Kalua Pork
smokey & delicious$11.50
SIDE of Fried Chicken (1 piece)
one piece$8.25
SIDE of Mochiko Chicken (1 piece)
one piece$8.25
SWEET SIDES
SAVORY SIDE DISHES
SIDE of Home Fries$6.50
SIDE of Crispy Hashed Potatoes$8.50
SIDE of Shoestring Fries$6.50
SIDE of Roasted Veggies
seasonal assortment$6.50
SIDE of Grilled Roma Tomatoes$6.50
SIDE of Black Beans$5.00
Two Eggs$7.00
Four Eggs$14.00
SIDE of Toast$2.25
SIDE of 3 Corn Tortillas$2.25
Medium bag of chips$6.50
Housemade Salsa
8 oz.$8.00
ADD ONS
Keiki Menu
Beverage Menu
Espresso & Coffee
Coffee
mclaughlin dark roast$4.00
ICED Coffee$4.00
ICED Ube Cafe Bombon
(not available dairy free) condensed milk, ube & espresso over ice$9.00
Ube Latte
(not available dairy free) sweet ube milk steamer (does not contain coffee)$8.00
Biscoff Cookie Butter Latte
biscoff cookie butter, espresso, steamed milk, whipped cream$8.00
Spanish Latte
cafe con leche estilo española- strong coffee, condensed milk, steamed milk$7.00
Vietnamese Iced Coffee
dark roast, sweet condensed milk$6.00
Nutella Latte
espresso, nutella, whipped cream$8.00
Lavender White Mocha
lavender syrup, white chocolate, steamed milk, espresso$8.00
Chai Tea Latte
sweet spiced tea and milk$6.00
Vanilla Cafe Latte$8.00
Cafe Latte
double shot mr. espresso and steamed milk$6.50
Cafe Mocha
double shot, ghiradelli chocolate, whipped cream$6.50
White Mocha
double shot, ghiradelli white chocolate, whipped cream$6.50
Matcha Latte
(not available dairy free) matcha green tea, steamed milk, lightly sweetened$8.00
Cappuccino
double espresso, foamed milk$6.50
Americano
double espresso, water$5.00
Special Coffee
double espresso, house dark roast coffee$6.00
Toasted Marshmallow Mocha
double shot espresso, cocoa, toasted marshmallow sauce, whipped cream, mini marshmallows$8.00
Hot Tea
Two Leaves and a Bud artisanal tea$3.50
Affogato (virgin)$12.00
Seasonal Beverages
Hot Cocoa & Teas
Hot Cocoa Classic
ghiradelli cocoa, milk, whipped cream$6.00
COLD Chocolate Milk$6.00
Ube Hot Cocoa
(not available dairy free) purple yam hot cocoa with marshmallows and whipped cream$8.00
Caramel Hot Cocoa
ghiradelli cocoa, caramel, whipped cream$7.00
Strawberry & Cream Hot Chocolate
white chocolate and strawberry, topped with vanilla whipped cream$7.00
Cold Bevs & Juices
Orange Juice$5.00
POG (Passion Orange Guava)
a Hawaiian classic$5.00
Guava Nectar$5.00
Pineapple Juice$5.00
Grapefruit Juice$5.00
Cranberry Juice$5.00
House Watermelon Lemonade$4.50
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water
16.9 oz bottle$6.00
House Mango Lemonade
squeezed lemonade with mango puree$4.50
House Strawberry Lemonade
housemade meyer lemon + strawberries$4.50
House Lillikoi Lemonade
housemade meyer lemon + passionfruit$4.50
Milk Whole Glass$4.50
Milk Oat Glass$5.00
Iced Tea
freshly brewed to order$3.50
Diet Coke - Canned$3.00
Coca Cola - Canned$3.00
Virgin Pina Colada$9.00
Milkshakes
Bakery Menu
Cookies
Two Dozen Cookies
signature blue box full of our most popular cookies$72.00
One Dozen Cookies
signature blue box full of our most popular cookies$36.00
6 Asst. Cookies
assortment$18.00
Ube Cookie
Covered in snowy sugar$3.00
Sea Salt Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie
perfect$3.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie
packed with ghiradelli chocolate chips every bite as good as the one before$3.00
Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie
walnut studded$3.00
Snickerdoodle Cookie
the best you'll ever have$3.00
Peanut Butter Cookie
a classic$3.00
Oops Cookie
peanut butter chocolate chip$3.00
Oatmeal Chocolate Chipper Cookie
full of oats, topped with ghiradelli chocolate chips$3.00
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
the classic, chewy middle with raisins$3.00
Oatmeal Walnut Raisin Cookie
walnut studded$3.00
White Chocolate Cranberry
sweet white chocolate and tangy dried cranberries$3.00
Double Orgasm Cookie
chocolate on chocolate$3.00
Shortbread
not just for kids$3.00