Denica's Real Food Kitchen Pleasanton (Hacienda)
Food Menu
Epic Denica's
- Molokai Special - Fried Chicken
upcountry fried rice, fried chicken, shoyu cream gravy, sunny side eggs$29.00
- Molokai Special - Kalua Pork
upcountry fried rice, fried chicken, shoyu cream gravy, sunny side eggs$29.00
- NY Steak & Eggs
12 oz. NY Strip, 3 eggs, crispy hashed potatoes & toast$39.00
- Onolicious Shrimp
giant garlic shrimp, sticky rice, lemon, fried egg$29.00
- Breakfast Carbonara
bucatini, crispy bacon, diced tomato, green onions, soft poached eggs, chili oil, parmesan$17.00
- Upcountry Fried Rice
an instant classic scallions, country ham, carrots, sesame seeds, fried egg$16.00
- NY Steak Loco Moco
12 oz. NY Strip, sticky rice, eggs, ono brown gravy$39.00
EGGS
- Denica's Scramble
eggs scrambled with andouille sausage, mushrooms, green onions, pepper jack cheese$21.00
- Chilaquiles
tortillas chips in house salsa verde, 2 eggs, cotija cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, avocado, cilantro$19.00
- Huevos Rancheros
two eggs over flour tortilla, ranchero sauce, black beans, monterey jack, sour cream, cilantro, tomatoes$16.00
- Niko's 2 Great
two eggs, 2 bacon, 2 pork sausage, toast and a side$20.00
- Chorizo Tostadas
chorizo potato hash, 2 eggs, avocado, cotija cheese, tomatoes, onion, cilantro$19.00
- Roma Via Paris
eggs scrambled with spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, pesto and goat cheese$19.00
- I Just Want Eggs
three eggs, toast and side$15.00
- Loco Moco
sticky rice, sunny side egg, ono brown gravy, meatloaf patty$23.00
- Loco Moco Fried Chicken
sticky rice, sunny side egg, ono brown gravy, fried chicken$23.00
- Kalua Pig Loco Moco
sticky rice, sunny egg, ono brown gravy, kalua pig$23.00