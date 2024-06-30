READ ME If what you want is out of stock, please check back after 3 pm. More
Denica's Real Food Kitchen Pleasanton (Hacienda)
Specials
Limited Time Items
- King Kamehameha Loco Moco
Weekends - angus prime ribeye, sticky rice, 3 eggs, ono brown gravy$39.00
- Prime Rib and Eggs
Weekends- angus ribeye, two eggs, home fries and toast$42.00
- Upcountry Fried Rice
an instant classic scallions, country ham, carrots, sesame seeds, fried egg$16.00
- NY Steak Loco Moco
12 oz. NY Strip, sticky rice, eggs, ono brown gravy$39.00
- Crookie
chocolate chip cookie married a croissant...$8.50
Retail
Food Menu
Epic Denica's
- Molokai Special - Fried Chicken
upcountry fried rice, fried chicken, shoyu cream gravy, sunny side eggs$29.00
- Molokai Special - Kalua Pork
upcountry fried rice, fried chicken, shoyu cream gravy, sunny side eggs$29.00
- NY Steak & Eggs
12 oz. NY Strip, 3 eggs, crispy hashed potatoes & toast$39.00
- Onolicious Shrimp
giant garlic shrimp, sticky rice, lemon, fried egg$29.00
- Breakfast Carbonara
bucatini, crispy bacon, diced tomato, green onions, soft poached eggs, chili oil, parmesan$17.00