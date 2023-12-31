Now Open in Pleasanton
Denica's Real Food Kitchen Hacienda (Pleasanton) Now Open
Weekend Specials
Limited Time Items
- King Kamehameha Loco Moco$39.00
angus prime ribeye, sticky rice, 3 eggs, ono brown gravy
- Prime Rib and Eggs$39.00
angus ribeye, two eggs, home fries and toast
- Upcountry Fried Rice$16.00
an instant classic scallions, country ham, carrots, sesame seeds, fried egg
- Onolicious Shrimp$29.00
giant garlic shrimp, sticky rice, lemon, fried egg
- Molokai Special$29.00
upcountry fried rice, fried chicken, shoyu cream gravy, sunny side eggs
Food Menu
Sûpreme Croissants ❤️
Epic Denica's
EGGS
- Denica's Scramble$21.00
eggs scrambled with andouille sausage, mushrooms, green onions, pepper jack cheese
- Chilaquiles$19.00
tortillas chips in house salsa verde, 2 eggs, cotija cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, avocado, cilantro
- Huevos Rancheros$16.00
two eggs over flour tortilla, ranchero sauce, black beans, monterey jack, sour cream, cilantro, tomatoes
- Niko's 2 Great$20.00
two eggs, 2 bacon, 2 pork sausage, toast and a side
- Chorizo Tostadas$19.00
chorizo potato hash, 2 eggs, avocado, cotija cheese, tomatoes, onion, cilantro
- Roma Via Paris$19.00
eggs scrambled with spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, pesto and goat cheese
- I Just Want Eggs$15.00
three eggs, toast and side
- Loco Moco$23.00
sticky rice, sunny side egg, ono brown gravy, meatloaf patty
- Loco Moco Fried Chicken$23.00
sticky rice, sunny side egg, ono brown gravy, fried chicken
- Kalua Pig Loco Moco$23.00
sticky rice, sunny egg, ono brown gravy, kalua pig
- Kalua Pork Hash$22.00
kalua pork potato hash, Wailuku sauce, two eggs, crispy shallots, toast
- I'm Picky Scramble$15.00
create your own
- Breakfast Sammie$16.00
bacon, egg & sharp cheddar on grilled brioche, sourdough, or croissant
BENEDICTS & OMELETTES
- Eggs Benedict$21.00
poached eggs, ham, english muffin, hollandaise
- California Benedict$21.00
poached eggs, avocado, english muffin, hollandaise
- Blackstone Benny$23.00
poached eggs, spinach, bacon, english muffin, hollandaise
- 100 Chile Benny$24.00
poached eggs, chorizo, avocado, 100 chile hollandaise, tortilla strips, tomato, cilantro
- James's Special Omelette$21.00
bacon, pork sausage, linguisa, mushrooms, green onions, cheddar
- Pesto Florentine Omelette$18.00
spinach, tomatoes, onion, pesto, monterey jack cheese
- Veggie Omelette$18.00
mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes, ortega chiles, monterey jack cheese
- I'm Picky Omelette$16.00
create your own omelette, toast & a side
BURRITOS & VEGAN
- Big Daddy's Burrito$18.50
double bacon, linguisa, and sausage, cheddar, monterey jack, scrambled eggs and potatoes, Big Daddy's favorite
- Beniko Burrito$17.00
eggs, bacon, ham, pork sausage, cheddar, potatoes
- Original Burrito$16.00
eggs, potatoes, cheddar, ham, salsa
- Noah G's Green Burrito$15.00
eggs, spinach, green onion, mushrooms, potatoes, jack cheese
- Chorizo Burrito$16.00
eggs, potatoes, monterey jack, chorizo, salsa
- Happy Vegan Burrito$15.00
spinach, black beans, avocado, potatoes
- Vegan Tostada$19.00
soy chorizo hash, black beans, avocado, tomatoes, onion, cilantro
- Bean and Cheese Burrito$10.00
House black beans + Monterey Jack
PANCAKES & CREPES
- Le Soufflé Pancakes$24.00
Three fluffly souffle pancakes, with butter, whipped cream, and mixed berries. Our biggest culinary flex to date. *NOTE these will deflate slightly when ordered to-go but they're still absolutely divine!
- Pink Guava Pancakes$23.00
guava chiffon pancakes, tropical pink guava sauce, whipped cream, strawberries, kiwi
- Ube Pancakes$23.00
purple yam pancakes, ube coconut sauce, whipped cream, banana, mixed berries
- Lucky Boy Crepes$18.00
strawberries, bananas, nutella, salted caramel, whipped cream
- This and That$21.00
two pancakes, two eggs, two slices bacon OR two pork link sausage
- Almond Joy Pancakes$19.00
buttermilk pancakes, coconut, almonds, chocolate chips, whipped cream
- Short Stack$15.00
two buttermilk pancakes
- Banana Pancakes$18.00
two pancakes with bananas baked inside
- Blueberry Pancakes$18.00
two blueberry studded pancakes, syrup, butter
- Strawberry Bliss Crepes$18.00
strawberries, whipped cream, toasted almonds, boysenberry syrup
WAFFLES & FRENCH TOAST
- Epic Chicken and Waffle$22.00
epic fried chicken, belgian waffle, spicy syrup
- Mochiko Chicken & Waffle$21.00
hawaiian fried chicken, mochi pandan waffle, spicy syrup
- Cookie Dough Waffle$19.00
chocolate chip cookie dough baked into a waffle, nutella, whipped cream
- Bella's Strawberry Waffle$19.00
belgian waffle, strawberries, whipped cream
- Churro Waffle$19.00
cinnamon sugar, salted caramel, sweetened condensed milk, whipped cream, strawberries
- French Toast Logs$24.00
hardwood smoked bacon maple syrup
- French Toast$17.00
thick sliced cinnamon swirl brioche
- French Toast Josephine$22.00
caramelized sauteed bananas, whipped cream
- A Very Frenchie French Toast$22.00
mascarpone, salted caramel, mixed berries, whipped cream
LUNCHISH
- Avocado Toast$16.00
toasted rustic sour, avocado, sesame seeds, petit salad
- B L T$17.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on sourdough, petit salad
- Big Kahuna Sando$20.00
brioche roll, pepper jack, kalua pork, one egg, wailuku sauce
- Farmers Market Salad$14.00
baby greens, seasonal fruit, walnuts, goat cheese, vinaigrette
- Ham & Cheddar Sandwich$17.00
ham and cheese on buttered croissant, mixed greens
- Mushroom Avo Toast$17.00
smashed avocado, sautéed mushrooms, rustic sourdough, petit salad
- Tuna Melt$17.00
line caught, rustic sourdough, sharp cheddar + open faced, petit salad
- Grilled Veggie Melt$17.00
eggplant, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, pesto, Monterey Jack, sourdough
- Fried Chicken Sammich$20.00
epic fried chicken on grilled brioche, mayo, slaw, side of potatoes
- The Plate Lunch$20.00
mochiko chicken, sticky rice, roasted veggies, asian slaw
ADD SIDE OF MEAT
SWEET SIDES
SAVORY SIDE DISHES
ADD ONS
Beverage Menu
Espresso & Coffee
- Coffee$4.00
mclaughlin dark roast
- Matcha Latte$8.00
matcha green tea, steamed milk, lightly sweetened
- Spanish Latte$7.00
cafe con leche estilo española- strong coffee, condensed milk, steamed milk
- Biscoff Cookie Butter Latte$8.00
biscoff cookie butter, espresso, steamed milk, whipped cream
- Lavender White Mocha$8.00
lavender syrup, white chocolate, steamed milk, espresso
- Vietnamese Iced Coffee$6.00
dark roast, sweet condensed milk
- Nutella Latte$8.00
espresso, nutella, whipped cream
- Chai Tea Latte$6.00
sweet spiced tea and milk
- Ube Latte$8.00
sweet ube milk steamer (does not contain coffee)
- Cafe Latte$6.50
mr. espresso and steamed milk
- Cafe Mocha$6.50
double shot, ghiradelli chocolate, whipped cream
- White Mocha$6.50
double shot, ghiradelli white chocolate, whipped cream
- Cappuccino$6.50
double espresso, foamed milk
- Americano$5.00
double espresso, water
- Special Coffee$6.00
double espresso, house dark roast coffee
- Toasted Marshmallow Mocha$8.00
espresso, cocoa, toasted marshmallow sauce, whipped cream, mini marshmallows
- Hot Cocoa Classic$6.00
ghiradelli cocoa, milk, whipped cream
- Hot Tea$3.50
Two Leaves and a Bud artisanal tea
- Caramel Hot Cocoa$6.25
ghiradelli cocoa, caramel, whipped cream
- Ube Hot Cocoa$8.00
purple yam hot cocoa with marshmallows and whipped cream
- Strawberry & Cream Hot Chocolate$7.00
white chocolate and strawberry, topped with vanilla whipped cream
Hot Cocoa & Teas
- Iced Tea$3.00
freshly brewed to order
Cold Bevs & Juices
- Orange Juice$5.00
- POG Juice$5.00
a Hawaiian classic
- Cranberry Juice$5.00
- Grapefruit Juice$5.00
- Pineapple Juice$5.00
- Guava Nectar$5.00
- House Watermelon Lemonade$4.50
- House Mango Lemonade$4.50
squeezed lemonade with mango puree
- House Strawberry Lemonade$4.50
housemade meyer lemon + strawberries
- House Lillikoi Lemonade$4.50
housemade meyer lemon + passionfruit
- Milk Whole Glass$4.50
- Iced Tea$3.00
freshly brewed to order
Milkshakes
Bakery Menu
Cookies
- One Dozen Cookies$35.40
signature blue box full of our most popular cookies
- 6 Asst. Cookies$17.70
assortment
- Ube Cookie$2.95
Covered in snowy sugar
- Sea Salt Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.95
perfect
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.95
packed with ghiradelli chocolate chips every bite as good as the one before
- Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie$2.95
walnut studded
- Snickerdoodle Cookie$2.95
the best you'll ever have
- Peanut Butter Cookie$2.95
a classic
- Oops Cookie$2.95
peanut butter chocolate chip
- Oatmeal Chocolate Chipper Cookie$2.95
full of oats, topped with ghiradelli chocolate chips
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$2.95
the classic, chewy middle with raisins
- Oatmeal Walnut Raisin Cookie$2.95
walnut studded
- White Chocolate Cranberry$2.95
sweet white chocolate and tangy dried cranberries
- Double Orgasm Cookie$2.95
chocolate on chocolate
- Shortbread$2.95
not just for kids
- Macaroon - Ube Coconut$5.50
coconut and ube baked with crispy edges
- Cookie Dough - bake at home!$15.00
6 cookie dough balls to bake at home! Makes 6 large or 12 normal sized cookies.
Pastries & Croissants
- Giant Cinnamon Roll$6.50
glazed giant swirled
- Pastelitos$4.95
flaky puff pastry, guava jam + cream cheese
- Sticky Bun$6.00
The OG is back! So. Much. Decadence.
- Lemon Lust Bar$4.00
lemony top on shortbread crust
- Wonder Bar$5.50
won't be able to leave it alone graham crust, white, milk, and dark chocolate, walnuts, coconut
- Lilikoi Passion Bar$4.00
buttery crust, passionfruit top, sorry if we sold out, they're that good
- Pecan Walnut Bar$5.50
shortbread crust, caramelly pecans and walnuts
- Butter Croissant$3.75
all butter
- Pumpkin Spice Muffin$4.95
moist sweet spiced
- Gluten Free Pumpkin Muffin$5.25
gluten free version of our most popular muffin, super moist and delicious
- Wild Blueberry Muffin$4.95
struesel topped +blueberry studded
- Blueberry Scone$4.95
wild blueberries + buttery sugar topped pastry
- Cranberry Scone$4.95
cranberry studded sweet tart
- Chocolate Croissant$4.95
the favorite
- Almond Croissant$4.95
toasted almonds
- Strawberry Cheesecake Croissant$4.95
strawberry jam + cheesecake
- Apple Turnover$4.95
puff pastry + spiced baked apples
Sûpreme Croissants ❤️
Catering
Breakfast Catering
- Small Burrito Tray (8)$151.25
assortment of 8 of our breakfast burritos cut in half on a tray - serves up to 12 people
- Medium Burrito Tray (12)$223.85
assortment of 12 of our breakfast burritos cut in half on a tray - serves up to 18 people
- Large burrito tray (16)$302.50
assortment of 16 of our breakfast burritos cut in half on a tray - serves up to 24 people
- Fruit Cup$6.00
- Jug OJ 1/2 gallon$20.00
Lunch Catering
- Small Sandwich Tray$102.85
serves 8-10 assorted current menu sandwiches cut in half on a tray
- Medium Sandwich Tray$151.25
serves 12-16 assorted current menu sandwiches cut in half on a tray
- Large Sandwich Tray$192.50
serves 18-24 assorted current menu sandwiches cut in half on a tray
- Farmers Market Salad Tray$55.00
serves 10-15 baby greens, seasonal fresh fruit, goat cheese, vinaigrette
- Bowl of Chips & Salsa$25.00