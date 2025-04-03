READ ME If what you want is out of stock
Denica's Real Food Kitchen Dublin (Dougherty Road)
Food Menu
New at Denica's
Burrata Avocado Toast
toasted rustic sour, avocado, burrata, bacon, balsamic drizzle, grape tomato, petit salad$22.00
Kimo's Mac Nut Banana Pancakes
Kimo's luscious macadamia nut sauce, banana pancakes$20.00
Coconut Cream Matcha 🥥
Matcha, cream of coconut (contains dairy)$8.50
Island Latte🌺
macadamia and a hint of coconut, double espresso, steamed milk$8.00
Meat Platter
A heaping platter to share, no substitutions. Bacon, pork sausage, grilled ham, Portuguese linguisa, andouille sausage. Serves 8, or one hungry carnivore.$40.00
Chorizo Chilaquiles
tortillas chips in house salsa verde, chorizo, 2 eggs, cotija cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, avocado, cilantro$22.00
EGGS
Denica's Scramble
eggs scrambled with andouille sausage, mushrooms, green onions, pepper jack cheese$21.50
Chilaquiles
tortillas chips in house salsa verde, 2 eggs, cotija cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, avocado, cilantro$19.00
Huevos Rancheros
two eggs over flour tortilla, ranchero sauce, black beans, monterey jack, sour cream, cilantro, tomatoes$17.00
Niko's 2 Great
two eggs, 2 bacon, 2 pork sausage, toast and a side$20.00
Chorizo Tostadas
chorizo potato hash, 2 eggs, avocado, cotija cheese, tomatoes, onion, cilantro$19.00
Roma Via Paris
eggs scrambled with spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, pesto and goat cheese$19.50
I Just Want Eggs
three eggs, toast and side$15.50
Loco Moco
sticky rice, sunny side egg, ono brown gravy, meatloaf patty$23.00
Kalua Pig Loco Moco
sticky rice, sunny egg, ono brown gravy, kalua pig$23.00
Kalua Pork Hash
kalua pork potato hash, Wailuku sauce, two eggs, crispy shallots, toast$22.00
I'm Picky Scramble
create your own$16.50
Breakfast Sammie
bacon, egg & sharp cheddar on grilled brioche, sourdough, or croissant$16.50
Hammy Breakie Sammie
Ham, egg & sharp cheddar on grilled brioche, sourdough, or croissant$16.50
BENEDICTS & OMELETTES
Eggs Benedict
two poached eggs, ham, english muffin, hollandaise$21.00
California Benedict
two poached eggs, avocado, english muffin, hollandaise$21.00
Blackstone Benny
two poached eggs, spinach, bacon, english muffin, hollandaise$24.00
100 Chile Benny
two poached eggs, chorizo, avocado, 100 chile hollandaise, tortilla strips, cilantro$25.00
James's Special Omelette
bacon, pork sausage, linguisa, mushrooms, green onions, cheddar$21.50
Pesto Florentine Omelette
spinach, tomatoes, onion, pesto, monterey jack cheese$18.50
Veggie Omelette
mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes, ortega chiles, monterey jack cheese$18.50
I'm Picky Omelette
create your own omelette, toast & a side$17.50
BURRITOS & VEGAN
Big Daddy's Burrito
double bacon, linguisa, and sausage, cheddar, monterey jack, scrambled eggs and potatoes, Big Daddy's favorite$20.00
Beniko Burrito
eggs, bacon, ham, pork sausage, cheddar, potatoes$17.50
Original Burrito
eggs, potatoes, cheddar, ham, salsa$16.50
Noah G's Green Burrito
eggs, spinach, green onion, mushrooms, potatoes, jack cheese$16.50
Chorizo Burrito
eggs, potatoes, monterey jack, chorizo, salsa$16.50
Happy Vegan Burrito
spinach, black beans, avocado, potatoes$14.00
Vegan Tostada
soy chorizo hash, black beans, avocado, tomatoes, onion, cilantro$18.00
Bean and Cheese Burrito
House black beans + Monterey Jack$10.00
PANCAKES & CREPES
Le Soufflé Pancakes
Three fluffly souffle pancakes, with butter, whipped cream, and mixed berries. Our biggest culinary flex to date. *NOTE these will deflate slightly when ordered to-go but they're still absolutely divine!$24.00
Pink Guava Pancakes
guava chiffon pancakes, tropical pink guava sauce, whipped cream, strawberries, kiwi$22.00
Ube Pancakes
purple yam pancakes, ube coconut sauce, whipped cream, banana, mixed berries$22.00
Lucky Boy Crepes
strawberries, bananas, nutella, salted caramel, whipped cream$17.00
This and That
two pancakes, two eggs, two slices bacon OR two pork link sausage$21.00
Almond Joy Pancakes
buttermilk pancakes, coconut, almonds, chocolate chips, whipped cream$18.00
Short Stack
two buttermilk pancakes$14.00
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
two chocolate chip pancakes$18.00
Banana Pancakes
two pancakes with bananas baked inside$18.00
Blueberry Pancakes
two blueberry studded pancakes$18.00
WAFFLES & FRENCH TOAST
Cookie Dough Waffle
chocolate chip cookie dough baked into a waffle, nutella, whipped cream$18.00
Ube Stuffed French Toast
ube custard, strawberries, bananas, whipped cream, ube sauce, toasted coconut$23.00
Bella's Strawberry Waffle
belgian waffle, strawberries, whipped cream$18.00
Churro Waffle
cinnamon sugar, salted caramel, sweetened condensed milk, whipped cream, strawberries$18.00
Belgian Waffle
one waffle$14.00
Banana Cream Waffle
belgian waffle, bananas, whipped cream$17.00
French Toast
thick sliced cinnamon swirl brioche$16.00
French Toast Josephine
caramelized sauteed bananas, whipped cream$21.00
A Very Frenchie French Toast
mascarpone, salted caramel, mixed berries, whipped cream$21.00
C-Roll French Toast
cinnamon roll made into french toast$17.00
SANDWICHES
Chicken Salad Sandwich
chicken salad with apples & walnuts on toasted sourdough$17.00
Turkey Avocado Melt
roasted turkey, avocado, sharp cheddar cheese, dijon mustard, mayo, red onion$19.00
Grilled Three Cheese
monterey jack, pepper jack, and cheddar on sourdough$15.00
Avocado Toast
toasted rustic sour, avocado, sesame seeds, chile flakes$15.00
B L T
bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on sourdough$16.00
Big Kahuna Sando
brioche roll, pepper jack, kalua pork, one egg, wailuku sauce$19.00
Ham & Cheddar Sandwich
ham and cheddar cheese on buttered croissant$16.00
Mushroom Avo Toast
smashed avocado, sautéed mushrooms, rustic sourdough$17.00
Tuna Melt
line caught, rustic sourdough, sharp cheddar + open faced$16.00
Grilled Veggie Melt
eggplant, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, pesto, Monterey Jack, sourdough$17.00
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
seared chicken breast, tomatoes, Monterey Jack, pesto$17.00
SALADS & MORE
Farmers Market Salad
baby greens, seasonal fruit, walnuts, goat cheese, vinaigrette$13.00
Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
Chinese Chicken Salad
baby greens, cabbage, cilantro, green onions, shredded carrots, toasted almonds, wontons, diced chicken, ginger sesame vinagrette$18.00
ADD SIDE OF MEAT
SWEET SIDES
SAVORY SIDE DISHES
SIDE of Home Fries$6.50
SIDE of Roasted Veggies
seasonal assortment$6.50
SIDE of Grilled Roma Tomatoes$6.50
SIDE of Black Beans$5.00
SIDE of White Rice$3.50
Two Eggs$7.00
Four Eggs$14.00
SIDE of Toast$3.00
SIDE of 3 Corn Tortillas$2.25
SIDE of 1 Flour Tortilla$3.00
Medium bag of chips$6.50
Housemade Salsa
8 oz.$8.00
ADD ONS
Keiki Menu
Savory Pastry Case
Beverage Menu
Espresso & Coffee
Coffee
mclaughlin dark roast$4.00
ICED Coffee$4.00
ICED Ube Cafe Bombon
(not available dairy free) condensed milk, ube & espresso over ice$9.00
Ube Latte
(not available dairy free) sweet ube milk steamer (does not contain coffee)$8.00
Biscoff Cookie Butter Latte
biscoff cookie butter, espresso, steamed milk, whipped cream$8.00
Spanish Latte
cafe con leche estilo española- strong coffee, condensed milk, steamed milk$7.00
Vietnamese Iced Coffee
dark roast, sweet condensed milk$6.00
Nutella Latte
espresso, nutella, whipped cream$8.00
Lavender White Mocha
lavender syrup, white chocolate, steamed milk, espresso$8.00
Chai Tea Latte
sweet spiced tea and milk$6.00
Vanilla Cafe Latte$8.00
Cafe Latte
double shot mr. espresso and steamed milk$6.50
Cafe Mocha
double shot, ghiradelli chocolate, whipped cream$6.50
White Mocha
double shot, ghiradelli white chocolate, whipped cream$6.50
Matcha Latte
(not available dairy free) matcha green tea, steamed milk, lightly sweetened$8.00
Cappuccino
double espresso, foamed milk$6.50
Americano
double espresso, water$5.00
Special Coffee
double espresso, house dark roast coffee$6.00
Toasted Marshmallow Mocha
double shot espresso, cocoa, toasted marshmallow sauce, whipped cream, mini marshmallows$8.00
Hot Tea
Two Leaves and a Bud artisanal tea$3.50
Seasonal Beverages
Hot Cocoa & Teas
Hot Cocoa Classic
ghiradelli cocoa, milk, whipped cream$6.00
COLD Chocolate Milk$6.00
Ube Hot Cocoa
(not available dairy free) purple yam hot cocoa with marshmallows and whipped cream$8.00
Caramel Hot Cocoa
ghiradelli cocoa, caramel, whipped cream$6.25
Strawberry & Cream Hot Chocolate
white chocolate and strawberry, topped with vanilla whipped cream$7.00
Iced Tea
freshly brewed to order$3.50
Cold Bevs & Juices
Orange Juice$5.50
House Watermelon Lemonade$4.50
House Mango Lemonade
squeezed lemonade with mango puree$4.50
House Strawberry Lemonade
housemade meyer lemon + strawberries$4.50
House Lillikoi Lemonade
housemade meyer lemon + passionfruit$4.00
Milk Whole Glass$4.50
COLD Chocolate Milk$6.00
Milk Oat Glass$5.00
Diet Coke - Canned$3.00
Coca Cola - Canned$3.00
Bakery Menu
Cookies
Two Dozen Cookies
signature blue box full of our most popular cookies$72.00
One Dozen Cookies
signature blue box full of our most popular cookies$36.00
6 Asst. Cookies
assortment$18.00
Ube Cookie
Covered in snowy sugar$3.00
Sea Salt Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie
perfect$3.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie
packed with ghiradelli chocolate chips every bite as good as the one before$3.00
Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie
walnut studded$3.00
Snickerdoodle Cookie
the best you'll ever have$3.00
Peanut Butter Cookie
a classic$3.00
Oops Cookie
peanut butter chocolate chip$3.00
Oatmeal Chocolate Chipper Cookie
full of oats, topped with ghiradelli chocolate chips$3.00
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
the classic, chewy middle with raisins$3.00
Oatmeal Walnut Raisin Cookie
walnut studded$3.00
White Chocolate Cranberry
sweet white chocolate and tangy dried cranberries$3.00
Double Orgasm Cookie
chocolate on chocolate$3.00
Shortbread
not just for kids$3.00
Macaroon - Coconut
classic coconutty mound$4.00
Macaroon - Ube Coconut
coconut and ube baked with crispy edges$5.50
Cookie Dough - bake at home!
6 cookie dough balls to bake at home! Makes 6 large or 12 normal sized cookies.$18.00
Pastries & Croissants
Giant Cinnamon Roll
glazed giant swirled$8.00
Pastelitos
flaky puff pastry, guava jam + cream cheese$5.00
Sticky Bun
The OG is back! So. Much. Decadence.$6.50
Lemon Lust Bar
lemony top on shortbread crust$5.00
Wonder Bar
won't be able to leave it alone graham crust, white, milk, and dark chocolate, walnuts, coconut$6.00
Lilikoi Passion Bar
buttery crust, passionfruit top, sorry if we sold out, they're that good$5.00
Pecan Walnut Bar
shortbread crust, caramelly pecans and walnuts$7.00
Butter Croissant
all butter$3.75
Pumpkin Spice Muffin
moist sweet spiced$5.00
Gluten Free Pumpkin Muffin
gluten free version of our most popular muffin, super moist and delicious$5.50
Wild Blueberry Muffin
struesel topped +blueberry studded$5.00
Blueberry Scone
wild blueberries + buttery sugar topped pastry$5.00
Cranberry Scone
cranberry studded sweet tart$5.00
Chocolate Croissant
the favorite$5.00
Almond Croissant
toasted almonds$5.00
Strawberry Cheesecake Croissant
strawberry jam + cheesecake$5.00
Sûpreme Croissants ❤️
Savory Pastry Case
Retail
Catering
Breakfast Catering
Gourmet Burrito Tray Small (8)
assortment of 8 of our breakfast burritos cut in half on a tray - serves up to 12 people$165.00
Gourmet Burrito Tray Medium (12)
assortment of 12 of our breakfast burritos cut in half on a tray - serves up to 18 people$252.00
Gourmet Burrito Tray Large (16)
assortment of 16 of our breakfast burritos cut in half on a tray - serves up to 24 people$330.00
Fruit Cup
individual cups of fruit$7.00
Jug OJ 1/2 gallon$22.00
Breakfast Bounty Tray Small (8)
assorted breakfast burritos and sammies cut in half on a tray$165.00
Breakfast Bounty Tray Medium (12)
assortment of breakfast burritos and breakfast sandwiches, cut in half and on a tray$252.00
Breakfast Bounty Tray Large (16)
assorted breakfast burritos and sammies cut in half on a tray$330.00
Lunch Catering
Small Sandwich Tray Dublin
serves 8-10 assorted current menu sandwiches cut in half on a tray$125.00
Medium Sandwich Tray Dublin
serves 12-16 assorted current menu sandwiches cut in half on a tray$175.00
Large Sandwich Tray Dublin
serves 18-24 assorted current menu sandwiches cut in half on a tray$225.00
Farmers Market Salad Tray
serves 10-15 baby greens, seasonal fresh fruit, goat cheese, vinaigrette$55.00
Bowl of Chips & Salsa$27.50
Chinese Chicken Salad Tray
serves 10-15 diced chicken, mixed greens, cabbage, carrots, cilantro, green onion, almonds, wontons, sesame soy vinaigrette$75.00
Pastry & Cookies Catering
Small Cookie Tray
serves 12-14$40.00
Large Cookie Tray
serves 25-30$80.00
Small Pastry Tray
serves 8-10$60.00
Large Pastry Tray
serves 16-18$100.00
Small Cinnamon Roll Tray
serves 6-10$60.00
Large Cinnamon Roll Tray
serves 10-15$85.00
Small Baby Squares Tray
smaller versions of our bars on a tray serves 12-18$50.00
Large Baby Squares Tray
smaller versions of our bars on a tray serves 20-30$80.00
SIDE of Kalua Pork
smokey & delicious