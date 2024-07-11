Denica's Real Food Kitchen Dublin (Dougherty Road)
Food Menu
New at Denica's
- Chicken Salad Sandwich
chicken salad with apples & walnuts on toasted sourdough, side petit salad$17.00
- Turkey Avocado Melt
roasted turkey, avocado, sharp cheddar cheese, dijon mustard, mayo, red onion with petit salad$19.00
- Crookie
chocolate chip cookie married a croissant...$8.50
- Chinese Chicken Salad
baby greens, cabbage, cilantro, green onions, shredded carrots, toasted almonds, wontons, diced chicken, ginger sesame vinagrette$17.00
- Chicken Pesto Sandwich
seared chicken breast, tomatoes, Monterey Jack, pesto, petit salad$17.00
EGGS
- Denica's Scramble
eggs scrambled with andouille sausage, mushrooms, green onions, pepper jack cheese$20.00
- Chilaquiles
tortillas chips in house salsa verde, 2 eggs, cotija cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, avocado, cilantro$18.00
- Huevos Rancheros
two eggs over flour tortilla, ranchero sauce, black beans, monterey jack, sour cream, cilantro, tomatoes$16.00
- Niko's 2 Great
two eggs, 2 bacon, 2 pork sausage, toast and a side$19.00
- Chorizo Tostadas
chorizo potato hash, 2 eggs, avocado, cotija cheese, tomatoes, onion, cilantro$18.00
- Roma Via Paris
eggs scrambled with spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, pesto and goat cheese