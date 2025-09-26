READ ME If what you want is out of stock
Denica's Real Food Kitchen Castro Valley
Food Menu
It's Pumpkin Season!
Pumpkin Spice Muffin
moist sweet spiced$4.95
Gluten Free Pumpkin Muffin
gluten free version of our most popular muffin, super moist and delicious$5.25
Pumpkin Cookie
only available for 8 weeks of the year$3.00
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie
the original made better with chocolate chips$3.00
Naked Pumpkin Short Stack
pumpkin spice pancakes with butter and syrup$15.00
Loaded Pumpkin Pancakes
pumpkin pancakes with whipped cream, pecans, cinnamon sugar, and syrup$19.00
Pumpkin Spiced Chai
sweet pumpkin spiced tea and milk$8.00
PSL Pumpkin Spice Latte
double espresso, sweet pumpkin spices, steamed milk$7.00
New at Denica's
Kimo's Mac Nut Banana Pancakes
Kimo's luscious macadamia nut sauce, banana pancakes$20.00
Meat Platter
A heaping platter to share, no substitutions. Bacon, pork sausage, grilled ham, Portuguese linguisa, andouille sausage. Serves 8, or one hungry carnivore.$40.00
EGGS
Denica's Scramble
eggs scrambled with andouille sausage, mushrooms, green onions, pepper jack cheese$21.50
Chilaquiles
tortillas chips in house salsa verde, 2 eggs, cotija cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, avocado, cilantro$19.00
Chorizo Chilaquiles
tortillas chips in house salsa verde, chorizo, 2 eggs, cotija cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, avocado, cilantro$22.00
Huevos Rancheros
two eggs over flour tortilla, ranchero sauce, black beans, monterey jack, sour cream, cilantro, tomatoes$17.00
Niko's 2 Great
two eggs, 2 bacon, 2 pork sausage, toast and a side$20.00
Chorizo Tostadas
chorizo potato hash, 2 eggs, avocado, cotija cheese, tomatoes, onion, cilantro$19.00
Roma Via Paris
eggs scrambled with spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, pesto and goat cheese$19.50
I Just Want Eggs
three eggs, toast and side$15.50
Loco Moco
sticky rice, sunny side egg, ono brown gravy, meatloaf patty$23.00
Loco Moco Fried Chicken
sticky rice, sunny side egg, ono brown gravy, fried chicken$23.00
Kalua Pig Loco Moco
sticky rice, sunny egg, ono brown gravy, kalua pig$23.00
Kalua Pork Hash
kalua pork potato hash, Wailuku sauce, two eggs, crispy shallots, toast$22.00
I'm Picky Scramble
create your own$16.50
Breakfast Sammie
bacon, egg & sharp cheddar on grilled brioche, sourdough, or croissant$16.50
Hammy Breakie Sammie
Ham, egg & sharp cheddar on grilled brioche, sourdough, or croissant$16.50
BENEDICTS & OMELETTES
Eggs Benedict
two poached eggs, ham, english muffin, hollandaise$21.00
California Benedict
two poached eggs, avocado, english muffin, hollandaise$22.00
Blackstone Benny
two poached eggs, spinach, bacon, english muffin, hollandaise$24.00
100 Chile Benny
two poached eggs, chorizo, avocado, 100 chile hollandaise, tortilla strips, cilantro$25.00
James's Special Omelette
bacon, pork sausage, linguisa, mushrooms, green onions, cheddar$21.50
Pesto Florentine Omelette
spinach, tomatoes, onion, pesto, monterey jack cheese$18.50
Veggie Omelette
mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes, ortega chiles, monterey jack cheese$18.50
I'm Picky Omelette
create your own omelette, toast & a side$17.50
BURRITOS & VEGAN
Big Daddy's Burrito
double bacon, linguisa, and sausage, cheddar, monterey jack, scrambled eggs and potatoes, Big Daddy's favorite$20.00
Beniko Burrito
eggs, bacon, ham, pork sausage, cheddar, potatoes$17.50
Original Burrito
eggs, potatoes, cheddar, ham, salsa$16.50
Noah G's Green Burrito
eggs, spinach, green onion, mushrooms, potatoes, jack cheese$16.50
Chorizo Burrito
eggs, potatoes, monterey jack, chorizo, salsa$16.50
Happy Vegan Burrito
spinach, black beans, avocado, potatoes$14.00
Vegan Tostada
soy chorizo hash, black beans, avocado, tomatoes, onion, cilantro$18.00
Bean and Cheese Burrito
House black beans + Monterey Jack$10.00
PANCAKES & CREPES
Pink Guava Pancakes
guava chiffon pancakes, tropical pink guava sauce, whipped cream, strawberries, kiwi$22.00
Ube Pancakes
purple yam pancakes, ube coconut sauce, whipped cream, banana, mixed berries$22.00
Lucky Boy Crepes
strawberries, bananas, nutella, salted caramel, whipped cream$17.00
This and That
two pancakes, two eggs, two slices bacon OR two pork link sausage$21.00
Almond Joy Pancakes
buttermilk pancakes, coconut, almonds, chocolate chips, whipped cream$18.00
Short Stack
two buttermilk pancakes$14.00
Kimo's Mac Nut Banana Pancakes
Kimo's luscious macadamia nut sauce, banana pancakes$20.00
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
two chocolate chip pancakes$18.00
Banana Pancakes
two pancakes with bananas baked inside$18.00
Blueberry Pancakes
two blueberry studded pancakes$18.00
Strawberry Bliss Crepes
strawberries, whipped cream, toasted almonds, berry syrup$17.00
Heavenly Crepes
bananas, nutella, toasted almonds, whipped cream$17.00
Plain Crepes
two crepes, naked$12.00
WAFFLES & FRENCH TOAST
Epic Chicken and Waffle
epic fried chicken, belgian waffle, spicy syrup$21.00
Mochiko Chicken & Waffle
hawaiian fried chicken, mochi pandan waffle, spicy syrup$21.00
French Toast & Fried Chicken
need we say more? served with a side of spicy syrup, yum!$29.00
Ube Stuffed French Toast
ube custard, strawberries, bananas, whipped cream, ube sauce, toasted coconut$23.00
Cookie Dough Waffle
chocolate chip cookie dough baked into a waffle, nutella, whipped cream$18.00
Bella's Strawberry Waffle
belgian waffle, strawberries, whipped cream$18.00
Churro Waffle
cinnamon sugar, salted caramel, sweetened condensed milk, whipped cream, strawberries$18.00
Belgian Waffle
one waffle$14.00
Banana Cream Waffle
belgian waffle, bananas, whipped cream$17.00
French Toast
thick sliced cinnamon swirl brioche$16.00
French Toast Josephine
caramelized sauteed bananas, whipped cream$21.00
A Very Frenchie French Toast
mascarpone, salted caramel, mixed berries, whipped cream$21.00
C-Roll French Toast
cinnamon roll made into french toast$17.00
SANDWICHES
Chicken Salad Sandwich
chicken salad with apples & walnuts on toasted sourdough$17.00
Turkey Avocado Melt
roasted turkey, avocado, sharp cheddar cheese, dijon mustard, mayo, red onion$19.00
Grilled Three Cheese
monterey jack, pepper jack, and cheddar on sourdough$15.00
Avocado Toast
toasted rustic sour, avocado, sesame seeds, chile flakes$15.00
Burrata & Bacon Avocado Toast
burrata, bacon, toasted rustic sour, smashed avocado, balsamic drizzle, grape tomato, petit salad$22.00
B L T
bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on sourdough$16.00
Big Kahuna Sando
brioche roll, pepper jack, kalua pork, one egg, wailuku sauce$19.00
Ham & Cheddar Sandwich
ham and cheddar cheese on buttered croissant$16.00
Mushroom Avo Toast
smashed avocado, sautéed mushrooms, rustic sourdough$17.00
Tuna Melt
line caught, rustic sourdough, sharp cheddar + open faced$16.00
Fried Chicken Sammich
epic fried chicken on grilled brioche, mayo, asian slaw$19.00
Mochiko Chicken Sandwich
mochiko chicken on grilled brioche, mayo, asian slaw$19.00
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
seared chicken breast, tomatoes, Monterey Jack, pesto$17.00
SALADS & MORE
Farmers Market Salad
baby greens, seasonal fruit, walnuts, goat cheese, vinaigrette$13.00
The Plate Lunch
mochiko chicken, sticky rice, roasted veggies, asian slaw$19.00
Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
Bowl of Soup of the Day
call for today's selection$8.00
Chinese Chicken Salad
baby greens, cabbage, cilantro, green onions, shredded carrots, toasted almonds, wontons, diced chicken, ginger sesame vinagrette$18.00
Summer Special Salad
bacon, grilled chicken, avocado, goat cheese, tomato, spring greens, balsamic vinaigrette$21.00
ADD SIDE OF MEAT
Side of Bacon
3 slices$7.00
Side of Crispy Bacon$7.00
Side of Pork Sausage
3 links$7.00
Side of Ham
one ham steak$7.00
SIDE of Chicken Sausage
one link$7.00
Side of Andouille Sausage
one link$7.00
Side of Linguisa
one link$7.00
SIDE of Kalua Pork
smokey & delicious$11.50
SIDE of Fried Chicken (1 piece)
one piece$8.25
SIDE of Mochiko Chicken (1 piece)
one piece$8.25