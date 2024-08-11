READ ME If what you want is out of stock More
Denica's Real Food Kitchen Castro Valley
Specials
- King Kamehameha Loco Moco
angus prime ribeye, sticky rice, 3 eggs, ono brown gravy$39.00OUT OF STOCK
- Prime Rib and Eggs
angus ribeye, two eggs, home fries and toast$42.00OUT OF STOCK
- Upcountry Fried Rice
an instant classic scallions, country ham, carrots, sesame seeds, fried egg$16.00
- Onolicious Shrimp
giant garlic shrimp, sticky rice, lemon, fried egg$29.00
- Molokai Special - Fried Chicken
upcountry fried rice, fried chicken, shoyu cream gravy, sunny side eggs$28.00
- Crookie
chocolate chip cookie married a croissant...$8.50