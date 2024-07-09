READ ME If what you want is out of stock More
Denica's Real Food Kitchen Castro Valley
Retail
Food Menu
New at Denica's
what we've been creating lately
EGGS
- Denica's Scramble
eggs scrambled with andouille sausage, mushrooms, green onions, pepper jack cheese$20.00
- Chilaquiles
tortillas chips in house salsa verde, 2 eggs, cotija cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, avocado, cilantro$18.00
- Huevos Rancheros
two eggs over flour tortilla, ranchero sauce, black beans, monterey jack, sour cream, cilantro, tomatoes$16.00