Now Open in Pleasanton
Denica's Real Food Kitchen Dublin (Dougherty Road)
Weekend Specials
Limited Time Items
- King Kamehameha Loco Moco$39.00Out of stock
angus prime ribeye, sticky rice, 3 eggs, ono brown gravy
- Prime Rib and Eggs$39.00Out of stock
angus ribeye, two eggs, home fries and toast
- Upcountry Fried Rice$16.00
an instant classic scallions, country ham, carrots, sesame seeds, fried egg
- Onolicious Shrimp$29.00
giant garlic shrimp, sticky rice, lemon, fried egg
- Molokai Special - Dublin$28.00
upcountry fried rice, kalua pork or meatloaf patty, shoyu cream gravy, sunny side eggs
Food Menu
Sûpreme Croissants ❤️
EGGS
- Denica's Scramble$20.00
eggs scrambled with andouille sausage, mushrooms, green onions, pepper jack cheese
- Chilaquiles$18.00
tortillas chips in house salsa verde, 2 eggs, cotija cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, avocado, cilantro
- Huevos Rancheros$16.00
two eggs over flour tortilla, ranchero sauce, black beans, monterey jack, sour cream, cilantro, tomatoes
- Niko's 2 Great$19.00
two eggs, 2 bacon, 2 pork sausage, toast and a side
- Chorizo Tostadas$18.00
chorizo potato hash, 2 eggs, avocado, cotija cheese, tomatoes, onion, cilantro
- Roma Via Paris$18.00
eggs scrambled with spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, pesto and goat cheese
- I Just Want Eggs$14.00
three eggs, toast and side
- Loco Moco$22.00
sticky rice, sunny side egg, ono brown gravy, meatloaf patty
- Kalua Pig Loco Moco$22.00
sticky rice, sunny egg, ono brown gravy, kalua pig
- Kalua Pork Hash$21.00
kalua pork potato hash, Wailuku sauce, two eggs, crispy shallots, toast
- I'm Picky Scramble$15.00
create your own
- Breakfast Sammie$15.00
bacon, egg & sharp cheddar on grilled brioche, sourdough, or croissant
BENEDICTS & OMELETTES
- Eggs Benedict$20.00
poached eggs, ham, english muffin, hollandaise
- California Benedict$20.00
poached eggs, avocado, english muffin, hollandaise
- Blackstone Benny$22.00
poached eggs, spinach, bacon, english muffin, hollandaise
- 100 Chile Benny$23.00
poached eggs, chorizo, avocado, 100 chile hollandaise, tortilla strips, tomato, cilantro
- James's Special Omelette$20.00
bacon, pork sausage, linguisa, mushrooms, green onions, cheddar
- Pesto Florentine Omelette$17.00
spinach, tomatoes, onion, pesto, monterey jack cheese
- Veggie Omelette$17.00
mushrooms, green onions, tomatoes, ortega chiles, monterey jack cheese
- I'm Picky Omelette$16.00
create your own omelette, toast & a side
BURRITOS & VEGAN
- Big Daddy's Burrito$18.50
double bacon, linguisa, and sausage, cheddar, monterey jack, scrambled eggs and potatoes, Big Daddy's favorite
- Beniko Burrito$15.00
eggs, bacon, ham, pork sausage, cheddar, potatoes
- Original Burrito$15.00
eggs, potatoes, cheddar, ham, salsa
- Noah G's Green Burrito$14.00
eggs, spinach, green onion, mushrooms, potatoes, jack cheese
- Chorizo Burrito$15.00
eggs, potatoes, monterey jack, chorizo, salsa
- Happy Vegan Burrito$14.00
spinach, black beans, avocado, potatoes
- Vegan Tostada$18.00
soy chorizo hash, black beans, avocado, tomatoes, onion, cilantro
- Bean and Cheese Burrito$10.00
House black beans + Monterey Jack
PANCAKES & CREPES
- Le Soufflé Pancakes$22.00
Three fluffly souffle pancakes, with butter, whipped cream, and mixed berries. Our biggest culinary flex to date. *NOTE these will deflate slightly when ordered to-go but they're still absolutely divine!
- Pink Guava Pancakes$22.00
guava chiffon pancakes, tropical pink guava sauce, whipped cream, strawberries, kiwi
- Ube Pancakes$22.00
purple yam pancakes, ube coconut sauce, whipped cream, banana, mixed berries
- Lucky Boy Crepes$17.00
strawberries, bananas, nutella, salted caramel, whipped cream
- This and That$20.00
two pancakes, two eggs, two slices bacon OR two pork link sausage
- Almond Joy Pancakes$18.00
buttermilk pancakes, coconut, almonds, chocolate chips, whipped cream
- Short Stack$15.00
two buttermilk pancakes
- Banana Pancakes$18.00
two pancakes with bananas baked inside
- Blueberry Pancakes$18.00
two blueberry studded pancakes, syrup, butter
- Strawberry Bliss Crepes$17.00
strawberries, whipped cream, toasted almonds, boysenberry syrup
WAFFLES & FRENCH TOAST
- Cookie Dough Waffle$18.00
chocolate chip cookie dough baked into a waffle, nutella, whipped cream
- Bella's Strawberry Waffle$18.00
belgian waffle, strawberries, whipped cream
- Churro Waffle$18.00
cinnamon sugar, salted caramel, sweetened condensed milk, whipped cream, strawberries
- French Toast$16.00
thick sliced cinnamon swirl brioche
- French Toast Josephine$21.00
caramelized sauteed bananas, whipped cream
- A Very Frenchie French Toast$21.00
mascarpone, salted caramel, mixed berries, whipped cream
LUNCHISH
- Avocado Toast$15.00
toasted rustic sour, avocado, sesame seeds, petit salad
- B L T$16.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on sourdough, petit salad
- Big Kahuna Sando$19.00
brioche roll, pepper jack, kalua pork, one egg, wailuku sauce
- Farmers Market Salad$13.00
baby greens, seasonal fruit, walnuts, goat cheese, vinaigrette
- Ham & Cheddar Sandwich$16.00
ham and cheese on buttered croissant, mixed greens
- Mushroom Avo Toast$17.00
smashed avocado, sautéed mushrooms, rustic sourdough, petit salad
- Tuna Melt$16.00
line caught, rustic sourdough, sharp cheddar + open faced, petit salad
- Grilled Veggie Melt$17.00
eggplant, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, pesto, Monterey Jack, sourdough
Grilled Veggie Melt
eggplant, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, pesto, Monterey Jack, sourdough
ADD SIDE OF MEAT
SWEET SIDES
SAVORY SIDE DISHES
ADD ONS
Savory Pastry Case
Beverage Menu
Espresso & Coffee
- Coffee$4.00
mclaughlin dark roast
- Peppermint Mocha$8.00Out of stock
espresso, steamed peppermint cocoa, whipped cream, candy cane crush
- Candy Cane Hot Cocoa$6.00Out of stock
peppermint ghiradelli cocoa, whipped cream, marshmallows, candy cane crush
- Matcha Latte$8.00
matcha green tea, steamed milk, lightly sweetened
- Spanish Latte$7.00
cafe con leche estilo española- strong coffee, condensed milk, steamed milk
- Biscoff Cookie Butter Latte$8.00
biscoff cookie butter, espresso, steamed milk, whipped cream
- Lavender White Mocha$8.00
lavender syrup, white chocolate, steamed milk, espresso
- Vietnamese Iced Coffee$6.00
dark roast, sweet condensed milk
- Nutella Latte$8.00
espresso, nutella, whipped cream
- Chai Tea Latte$6.00
sweet spiced tea and milk
- Ube Latte$8.00
sweet ube milk steamer (does not contain coffee)
- Cafe Latte$6.50
mr. espresso and steamed milk
- Cafe Mocha$6.50
double shot, ghiradelli chocolate, whipped cream
- White Mocha$6.50
double shot, ghiradelli white chocolate, whipped cream
- Cappuccino$6.50
double espresso, foamed milk
- Americano$5.00
double espresso, water
- Special Coffee$6.00
double espresso, house dark roast coffee
- Toasted Marshmallow Mocha$8.00
espresso, cocoa, toasted marshmallow sauce, whipped cream, mini marshmallows
- Hot Cocoa Classic$6.00
ghiradelli cocoa, milk, whipped cream
- Hot Tea$3.00
Two Leaves and a Bud artisanal tea
- Caramel Hot Cocoa$6.25
ghiradelli cocoa, caramel, whipped cream
- Ube Hot Cocoa$8.00
purple yam hot cocoa with marshmallows and whipped cream
- Strawberry & Cream Hot Chocolate$7.00
white chocolate and strawberry, topped with vanilla whipped cream
Hot Cocoa & Teas
- Hot Cocoa Classic$6.00
ghiradelli cocoa, milk, whipped cream
- Ube Hot Cocoa$8.00
purple yam hot cocoa with marshmallows and whipped cream
- Caramel Hot Cocoa$6.25
ghiradelli cocoa, caramel, whipped cream
- Strawberry & Cream Hot Chocolate$7.00
white chocolate and strawberry, topped with vanilla whipped cream
- Chai Tea Latte$6.00
sweet spiced tea and milk
- Hot Tea$3.00
Two Leaves and a Bud artisanal tea
- Iced Tea$3.00
freshly brewed to order
- Matcha Latte$8.00
matcha green tea, steamed milk, lightly sweetened
Cold Bevs & Juices
- Orange Juice$5.50
- Guava Nectar$5.00
- House Watermelon Lemonade$4.50
- House Mango Lemonade$4.50
squeezed lemonade with mango puree
- House Strawberry Lemonade$4.50
housemade meyer lemon + strawberries
- House Lillikoi Lemonade$4.00
housemade meyer lemon + passionfruit
- Milk Whole Glass$4.50
- Iced Tea$3.00
freshly brewed to order
- Diet Coke - Canned$3.00
- Coca Cola - Canned$3.00
- Bottled Water$2.75
Bakery Menu
Cookies
- One Dozen Cookies$35.40
signature blue box full of our most popular cookies
- 6 Asst. Cookies$17.70
assortment
- Ube Cookie$2.95
Covered in snowy sugar
- Sea Salt Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.95
perfect
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.95
packed with ghiradelli chocolate chips every bite as good as the one before
- Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie$2.95
walnut studded
- Snickerdoodle Cookie$2.95
the best you'll ever have
- Peanut Butter Cookie$2.95
a classic
- Oops Cookie$2.95
peanut butter chocolate chip
- Oatmeal Chocolate Chipper Cookie$2.95
full of oats, topped with ghiradelli chocolate chips
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$2.95
the classic, chewy middle with raisins
- Oatmeal Walnut Raisin Cookie$2.95
walnut studded
- White Chocolate Cranberry$2.95
sweet white chocolate and tangy dried cranberries
- Double Orgasm Cookie$2.95
chocolate on chocolate
- Shortbread$2.95
not just for kids
- Macaroon - Coconut$4.00
classic coconutty mound
- Macaroon - Ube Coconut$5.50
coconut and ube baked with crispy edges
- Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00Out of stock
the original made better with chocolate chips
- Pumpkin Cookie$3.00Out of stock
only available for 6 weeks of the year
- Cookie Dough - bake at home!$15.00
6 cookie dough balls to bake at home! Makes 6 large or 12 normal sized cookies.
Pastries & Croissants
- Giant Cinnamon Roll$6.50
glazed giant swirled
- Pastelitos$4.95
flaky puff pastry, guava jam + cream cheese
- Sticky Bun$6.00Out of stock
The OG is back! So. Much. Decadence.
- Lemon Lust Bar$4.00
lemony top on shortbread crust
- Wonder Bar$5.50
won't be able to leave it alone graham crust, white, milk, and dark chocolate, walnuts, coconut
- Lilikoi Passion Bar$4.00
buttery crust, passionfruit top, sorry if we sold out, they're that good
- Pecan Walnut Bar$5.50
shortbread crust, caramelly pecans and walnuts
- Butter Croissant$3.75
all butter
- Pumpkin Spice Muffin$4.95
moist sweet spiced
- Gluten Free Pumpkin Muffin$5.25
gluten free version of our most popular muffin, super moist and delicious
- Wild Blueberry Muffin$4.95
struesel topped +blueberry studded
- Blueberry Scone$4.95
wild blueberries + buttery sugar topped pastry
- Cranberry Scone$4.95
cranberry studded sweet tart
- Chocolate Croissant$4.95
the favorite
- Almond Croissant$4.95
toasted almonds
- Strawberry Cheesecake Croissant$4.95
strawberry jam + cheesecake
- Apple Turnover$4.95
puff pastry + spiced baked apples
- Macaroon - Ube Coconut$5.50
coconut and ube baked with crispy edges
Sûpreme Croissants ❤️
Catering
Breakfast Catering
- Small Burrito Tray (8)$151.25
assortment of 8 of our breakfast burritos cut in half on a tray - serves up to 12 people
- Medium Burrito Tray (12)$223.85
assortment of 12 of our breakfast burritos cut in half on a tray - serves up to 18 people
- Large burrito tray (16)$302.50
assortment of 16 of our breakfast burritos cut in half on a tray - serves up to 24 people
- Fruit Cup$6.00
- Jug OJ 1/2 gallon$20.00
Lunch Catering
- Small Sandwich Tray Dublin$102.85
serves 8-10 assorted current menu sandwiches cut in half on a tray
- Medium Sandwich Tray Dublin$151.25
serves 12-16 assorted current menu sandwiches cut in half on a tray
- Large Sandwich Tray Dublin$192.50
serves 18-24 assorted current menu sandwiches cut in half on a tray
- Farmers Market Salad Tray$55.00
serves 10-15 baby greens, seasonal fresh fruit, goat cheese, vinaigrette
- Bowl of Chips & Salsa$25.00